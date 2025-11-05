Lachin and Kalbajar small hydropower plants connected to Azerbaijan’s power grid

5 November 2025 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

The integration of small hydropower plants (SHPs) located in the Lachin and Kalbajar districts into Azerbaijan’s national power grid has officially begun. According to Azernews, AzerEnerji Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) has completed all necessary preparatory work for the project. The company has contracted Energy Group LLC to carry out the integration, with a contract value of...

