Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva visit 25th anniversary Beekeeping Exhibition in Baku [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

On November 5, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, together with Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, visited the 25th Anniversary Traditional Republican Exhibition-Sale Fair of Beekeeping Products in Baku.

According to Azernews, the two viewed various stands, exploring a wide selection of honey and other apicultural products presented by local beekeepers. They were briefed on production methods and quality standards and engaged in friendly discussions with producers about seasonal productivity and market opportunities. The visit concluded with commemorative photos with the beekeepers.

This year’s fair features more than 280 farmers from 43 regions of Azerbaijan. Participants of the “Young Beekeeper” project, launched by the IDEA Public Union to promote eco-entrepreneurship among youth, are actively involved in the event. Four young beekeeper families have collectively presented 1,128 kilograms of honey at the fair.

The “Gullu Yaylaq” Beekeeping Cooperative from Khojaly District made its debut appearance this year. Founded by Ganira Asadova, a long-time beekeeper from the village of Ballija, the cooperative’s mission is to increase women’s employment in agriculture, preserve local beekeeping traditions, and promote the production of environmentally clean products. Currently, the cooperative consists of five members, presenting six types of bee products totaling 400 kilograms at the exhibition.

Also taking part in the fair were participants of the “Kalbajar Honey Festival 2025”, which was held in September in Kalbajar District on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva.

It is noteworthy that President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly expressed his support and appreciation for Kalbajar honey, recognizing it as one of the finest natural products of the region. His remarks have significantly boosted the honey’s visibility and prestige. Today, Kalbajar honey stands out for its purity and quality, emerging as one of Azerbaijan’s national brands.

In total, this year’s fair offers over 100 tons of honey and more than 15 varieties of other beekeeping products for sale, underscoring the continued growth and modernization of Azerbaijan’s apiculture sector.