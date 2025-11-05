Jeep issues massive SUV recall

5 November 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Tuesday, Stellantis announced a global recall of 375,000 plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs due to potential battery failures that have led to 19 reported fires. The company urged owners to park their vehicles outdoors and avoid charging until repairs are completed, Azernews reports.

The recall affects Jeep Wrangler 4xe models from 2020 to 2025 and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models from 2022 to 2026. Stellantis emphasized that while the recall is necessary, owners should remain cautious in the meantime, keeping vehicles away from buildings and refraining from charging to reduce fire risk.

Approximately 320,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the United States, according to Reuters.

The affected batteries were manufactured by Samsung SDI. Investigations by Stellantis and Samsung revealed that the fires were caused by the same defect identified during a 2024 recall of 154,000 plug-in hybrid Jeep vehicles, which followed two reported casualties earlier that year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has noted that vehicles previously repaired under the 2023 and 2024 recalls will need to undergo another round of repairs.

Samsung SDI has not yet provided a comment on the latest recall. Industry analysts suggest that this development may put additional pressure on automakers and battery suppliers to improve quality control as electric and hybrid vehicles continue to grow in popularity worldwide.