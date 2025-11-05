Baku puts forward candidate for ITU-D Deputy Chairmanship ahead of WTDC-25

5 November 2025 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan has nominated its candidate for the position of Deputy Chair of the International Telecommunication Union’s Development Sector (ITU-D) Study Group 1 for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

According to Azernews, the nomination was made by Azercosmos, the country’s Space Agency. The position will be represented by Ilgar Abdullayev, Adviser on Space Law to the Chairman of the Azercosmos Board.

The election of the new composition of the ITU-D Study Groups will take place in November 2025 in Baku, during the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25). The process will be held in accordance with Article 20 of the ITU Constitution.

The upcoming conference will serve as an important global platform for member states to discuss research outcomes and recommendations related to digital development, connectivity, and innovation.

ITU-D Study Groups play a critical role in advancing global progress in telecommunications and communication technologies. They focus on exploring emerging technologies and addressing contemporary challenges in the telecommunications sector — from digital inclusion to infrastructure development.

Azerbaijan’s growing engagement within the ITU framework underscores the country’s ambition to become a regional digital hub and a key contributor to international telecommunications policy.