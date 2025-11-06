Azernews.Az

Thursday November 6 2025

Azerbaijan boosts tomato exports in first nine months of year

6 November 2025 13:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts tomato exports in first nine months of year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan’s tomato exports have shown remarkable growth in both volume and value during the first nine months of this year, underlining the country’s expanding agricultural potential and rising position in regional food markets, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more