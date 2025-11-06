Azerbaijan sends athletes to compete in Islamic Solidarity Games

6 November 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7 to 21, 2025, Azernews reports.

Organised by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the event will see athletes from 57 member countries competing across 23 sports.

This marks the return of the Games to Saudi Arabia, which originally hosted the inaugural edition in 2005.

Azerbaijan has sent 179 athletes to compete in 20 sports at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijani athletes have earned a total of 300 medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games to date, including 114 gold, 99 silver, and 87 bronze.

The country currently ranks third in the overall medal standings, trailing behind Turkiye, which leads with 239 gold, 206 silver, and 200 bronze, and Iran, which holds second place with 118 gold, 96 silver, and 106 bronze.

At the inaugural Games in 2005, held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani athletes won 15 medals —4 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze —finishing 8th in the medal table.

The 2009 Islamic Solidarity Games in Tehran, Iran, were cancelled for unspecified reasons.

In 2013, Indonesia hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games, where Azerbaijan again finished 8th, winning 6 gold, 9 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

The 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku saw Azerbaijani athletes dominate the standings, earning 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze), finishing first overall.

At the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Azerbaijani athletes won 99 medals (29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze), ranking fourth in the final standings.