National veteran judoka becomes three-time World Champion [PHOTOS]

6 November 2025

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan national team has won two more medals at the Paris World Championships Veterans 2025, Azernews reports.

In the M5 age category, Movlud Miraliyev defeated all his opponents and claimed the gold medal. Competing in the 100 kg weight category, the experienced judoka triumphed in the final, beating Brazilian Jo Santos to become a three-time world champion.

In the M6 age category, Azer Asgarov (100 kg) earned a bronze medal. Our representative won the third-place match by defeating French athlete Thierry Lefevre.

With 1 gold and 4 bronze medals, the national team is ranked 12th in the overall standings among 65 countries.

Earlier, Gurban Mammadli (M2, +100 kg), Vuqar Babayev (M3, 66 kg), and Zaur Bagirov (M4, +100 kg) had won bronze medals at the same championship.

Around 2, 366 judokas from 66 countries participate in the Paris World Championships Veterans 2025.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.