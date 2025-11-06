Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank discuss cooperation in digital and transport sectors

6 November 2025 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasir, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, to discuss strengthening cooperation and exploring new partnership opportunities, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry, the meeting focused on establishing effective collaboration with companies under AZCON Holding and identifying potential financing mechanisms for future projects. Both sides exchanged views on expanding mutual cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Minister Nabiyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s readiness to enhance experience exchange and deepen cooperation with the IsDB Group, particularly in the fields of digital transformation and transport infrastructure development.

In turn, Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasir praised Azerbaijan’s achievements in digitalization in recent years, noting that the country’s progress reflects its strong commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual interest in further strengthening strategic ties between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank Group, particularly in advancing digital connectivity and regional infrastructure initiatives.