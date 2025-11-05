LexisNexis opens Asia-Pacific data center in Malaysia

5 November 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

U.S.-based data analytics firm LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced on Wednesday the launch of its new Asia-Pacific data center in Malaysia, aiming to strengthen its presence and better serve clients across the fast-growing Asian market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the company said the new facility underscores its commitment to delivering secure, high-performance digital identity verification and fraud prevention solutions throughout the region.

Located in Malaysia, the data center will process and manage data to support key markets across North Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia, enhancing service reliability and reducing latency for regional customers.

This latest expansion follows the company’s recent growth initiatives in the region, including the opening of a cloud hosting facility in Australia and its first Asia-Pacific data center in India in 2023.

“This expansion exemplifies our commitment to empowering businesses across Asia to operate with confidence — protecting both companies and consumers while staying competitive in the digital economy,” said Thanh Tai Vo, Director of Fraud and Identity for Asia-Pacific at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Industry observers note that Malaysia’s strategic location and advanced digital infrastructure make it an ideal hub for data operations, as global firms increasingly invest in regional data sovereignty and cybersecurity capabilities to meet rising regulatory and customer demands.