Kazakh grain train to Armenia passes through Azerbaijan

6 November 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A freight train consisting of 15 wagons carrying Kazakh grain to Armenia has departed from Azerbaijan’s Bilajari Railway Station, marking another example of regional transit cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the cargo is being transported along the Yalama–Bilajari–Hajigabul–Boyuk Kesik route before continuing through Georgia to its final destination at the Dalarik station in Armenia.

The train, which departed from Russia at 00:15 on November 4, is transporting a total of 1,048.8 tons of wheat.

It is worth recalling that during his state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21, President Ilham Aliyev announced the removal of all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the years of occupation, a move that further facilitates regional trade and connectivity.