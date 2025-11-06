Fuzuli State Drama Theater holds masterclasses on stage arts [PHOTOS]

6 November 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the "Wind of Culture" event series, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture, five-day masterclasses have been held at Fuzuli State Drama Theater in Horadiz settlement, Azernews reports.

The masterclasses were conducted under the project "Professional Theater Lessons in the Regions."

The workshops, which reflected contemporary creative approaches in stage arts, were conducted by director and actor Jeykhun Dadashev, as well as theater scholar and MEMİM staff member Daglar Yusif.

The goal of these masterclasses was to enhance the professional level of the theater's troupe and foster an active, creative environment, and they were well-received by the theater's creative team.

As part of the project, masterclasses were also organized at the Agdam State Drama Theater from October 20 to 25.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.