ADB launches regional project to boost sustainable tourism and digital transformation

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new regional initiative titled “Sustainable Tourism and Services Trade” to promote digital transformation and sustainable tourism development across Central Asia and the Caucasus, including Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

