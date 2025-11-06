Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Corridor puts Azerbaijan at heart of Europe’s green energy future
The Green Energy Corridor originates from the Strategic Partnership Agreement on the Development and Transmission of Green Energy, signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary in December 2022 in Bucharest. The initiative, managed by the Green Energy Corridor Energy Company (GECO), envisions the creation of a 1,195-kilometer submarine power cable beneath the Black Sea — a pioneering link between the South Caucasus and the European Union. The project’s first feasibility and economic assessments are being conducted by the Italian consultancy CESI, with completion expected in early 2026. Once operational, the corridor will enable the export of up to...
