Florida allows limits on Chinese real estate purchases

6 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the state of Florida, allowing it to enforce a law that limits the purchase of real estate and land by Chinese citizens, Azernews reports.

Legal experts note that the decision could encourage other states to consider similar measures, reminiscent of “foreign ownership” restrictions that were more common in the United States about a century ago.

The court dismissed claims that the law’s requirements — including mandatory property registration for Chinese citizens — conflict with federal regulations on foreign investment. It also rejected allegations that the legislation was motivated by racial bias against Chinese or other Asian individuals.

A court representative told a TV channel, “The adoption of this law was driven by considerations of national security, personal safety, land protection, and food security.”

Observers have pointed out that the ruling reflects growing U.S. scrutiny of foreign investment in sensitive sectors, particularly from countries seen as strategic competitors, and could signal a shift toward more state-level oversight in real estate markets.