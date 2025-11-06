National Art Museum opens exhibition honoring Azerbaijan's artistic heritage [PHOTOS]

6 November 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

A new permanent exhibition titled "Azerbaijan's Artistic Heritage" has been inaugurated at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, presented on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, showcases the rich cultural heritage that has evolved and developed over millennia.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and Associate Professor, Director of the Museum, Shirin Malikova, Doctor of Historical Sciences and Academician, Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani History, Naila Valikhanli, and People's Artist Salhab Mammadov addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

They emphasized that the permanent exhibition, opened just before the Day of Victory, represents not only exceptional artistic masterpieces contributed by the Azerbaijani people to the world's cultural treasure but also embodies national pride, the spirit of freedom, and victory through art.

After the speeches, the guests had the opportunity to explore the exhibition.

The exhibition traces the development of Azerbaijani art from the Bronze Age to the 19th century, presenting it in a systematic and scholarly manner. It also highlights unique examples of Azerbaijani folk art, such as jewelry, artistic embroidery, and traditional costumes, which are exceptional in their beauty and serve as a reflection of high artistic taste.

Exponents from the Guba–Shirvan, Ganja–Gazakh, Garabagh, and Tabriz carpet groups are showcased as remarkable expressions of national spirit, artistic creativity, and aesthetic thought.

A special place in Azerbaijani art is occupied by the works from the Safavid period, which are exemplary of court art, as well as ceramics, artistic pottery, and miniatures from the Qajar period that represent a perfect synthesis of Eastern and Western artistic styles.

The exhibition also features works by prominent Azerbaijani artists such as Mirza Gadim Irevani, the founder of loom painting, and the renowned painter and calligrapher Mir Mohsun Navvab, along with other master artists.

These works, dating from the 16th to the 19th centuries, represent the masterpieces of decorative and fine arts, reflecting the vibrant pages of the history of Azerbaijani painting.