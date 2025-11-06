FC Qarabag makes history with draw against Chelsea [PHOTOS]

6 November 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

In a historic moment for Azerbaijani football, Qarabag FC secured their first-ever unbeaten result against an English club in European competition, Azernews reports.

The Agdam-based side played to a 2–2 draw with Chelsea in Baku during the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. This draw marked a significant milestone for the Azerbaijani champions, who had previously faced English opposition seven times and suffered defeat in every encounter.

Before this match, Qarabag had endured a challenging record against English teams, with a goal difference of 1–21 across their previous European meetings. Their first taste of English opposition came in the 2017/18 Champions League season, where they were comprehensively beaten by Chelsea in both home and away fixtures, losing 0–6 at Stamford Bridge and 0–4 at home.

The club also faced Tottenham Hotspur three times in the Europa League. In the 2015/16 group stage, they were defeated 1–3 away and 0–1 at home. The following season, Qarabag met Spurs again in the Europa League, suffering a 0–3 loss in London. During the 2018/19 Europa League group stage, Qarabag also took on Arsenal, with the London side claiming victories of 3–0 in Baku and 1–0 in London.

Despite these previous setbacks, Qarabag's 2–2 draw against Chelsea represents a major achievement in the club's history. The team will now look to build on this positive result as they prepare for their next Champions League match away to Napoli on November 25.

For Gurban Gurbanov and his squad, this result not only boosts morale but also demonstrates their growing resilience on the European stage, proving they can hold their own against some of Europe's top teams.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.