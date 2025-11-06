FM Fidan visits Finland for high-level talks on security and EU relations

6 November 2025 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan paid an official visit to Finland for a series of diplomatic meetings, where he met with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen to discuss bilateral and regional issues. Following their talks, the two ministers held a joint press conference.

Fidan expressed his satisfaction with visiting “friendly and allied” Finland, noting that the two ministers often meet at international platforms and exchange views by phone on key issues. “Today, we held very productive discussions with my colleague Valtonen,” he said.

The Turkish foreign minister recalled meeting with Nordic foreign ministers last December on the sidelines of a NATO gathering, emphasizing Ankara’s intention to deepen dialogue on security issues with Nordic countries. “We also discussed topics related to European security with my esteemed counterpart, who currently holds the OSCE chairmanship for 2025. Turkiye is a NATO ally that makes critical contributions to Europe’s security,” Fidan noted.

Touching upon Turkiye–EU relations, Fidan thanked Finland for its longstanding support for Turkiye’s EU membership process. “Europe is on the threshold of a new strategic equation. In this context, we believe the EU is incomplete without Turkiye, and Turkiye is incomplete without the EU. Both sides must advance the integration process without excuses. Our government remains firmly committed to this goal,” he said.

On the situation in Gaza, Fidan stressed that despite the ceasefire, 250 Palestinians have lost their lives since its announcement. “We expect the ceasefire to hold despite all difficulties and for the international community to do its part. Turkiye is doing everything within its capacity,” he said, adding that humanitarian aid entering Gaza remains insufficient. “We continue to work on how to make this process more effective,” he added.

When asked about Finland’s position on recognizing Palestine as a state, Fidan said, “I would have preferred Finland to recognize Palestine as a state. More than 150 countries have already done so. I’m sure Finland has its own reasons, but we attach importance to its support for the two-state solution, for the ceasefire, and its readiness to assist humanitarian efforts.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has launched a new diplomatic initiative titled the Consuls General Conference, following its traditional Ambassadors’ Conference. The event, which began today and runs until November 8, is themed “Our Consulates General in the Vision of Foreign Policy.”

The conference will address a wide range of issues, including consular services, visa procedures, migration policies, judicial affairs, citizenship matters, labor and social security issues, public diplomacy, strategic communication, counterterrorism, and the fight against Islamophobia and xenophobia.

Regional sessions will focus on field-specific challenges, needs, and expectations, with outcomes expected to shape the roadmap for Turkiye’s consular activities in the coming period. Turkiye currently maintains 99 consulates general worldwide.