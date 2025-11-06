Filming of Patriotic War feature film “44” completed [PHOTOS]

6 November 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

The filming of the feature film “44”, dedicated to the Patriotic War, has been completed, and the team has begun post-production work.

Azernews reports that a professional team was assembled to bring the project to life. Work on the film lasted a total of four years, with two years of filming carried out in Baku, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lerik, Shusha, and other regions.

The creative team and the talented actors involved in the production skillfully recreated the real battle scenes of the Patriotic War and the difficult struggle leading to the historic Victory, immortalizing the glorious 44 days, the heroism of our army, and the unity of our people.

The film’s trailer will be presented to the public in the coming days.