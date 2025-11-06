Turkish Air Force to perform F-16 combat flight at Victory Parade in Baku

6 November 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Six F-16 fighter jets from the Turkish Air Force will take part in a combat flight demonstration during the Victory Parade to be held in Baku on November 8, Azernews reports.

Zeki Aktürk, Advisor to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, made the announcement at a press conference.

“On November 8, an official march will be held by the Ceremonial Unit of the Turkish Presidential Guard and a combat flight demonstration with 6 F-16 fighters belonging to the Air Force will be organized,” Aktürk said.

He also noted that on November 7, a joint concert program will be held between the Mehter Union Orchestra and the Ganja State Philharmonic Orchestra as part of the events marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.