Evidence confirms role of Arayik Harutyunyan in crimes against Azerbaijan, prosecutors say

6 November 2025 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Baku Military Court continued hearings on November 6 in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The court session focused on the presentation of documents and evidence confirming the roles of the accused within the criminal organization. Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, presented evidence related to Arayik Harutyunyan, emphasizing his direct and indirect participation in crimes committed by the organization from December 1991 to September 2023.

Evidence examined in court indicated that Harutyunyan, together with his brother, took part in the crimes committed against Azerbaijan in the early 1990s, including during the battles in Karkijahan and Khojaly. The prosecution noted that he was not merely a participant but played a critical role in maintaining the combat capability of illegal armed groups and ensuring their continuous supply.

Video materials reviewed in the trial also confirmed that the accused frequently visited the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories, inspected combat positions, and coordinated operations aimed at sustaining military activities. Prosecutors stated that these findings prove Harutyunyan’s involvement in organizing, supporting, and publicizing acts of aggression against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The trial forms part of ongoing legal proceedings against Armenian citizens charged with war crimes, including genocide, terrorism, the conduct of a war of aggression, and violations of international humanitarian law