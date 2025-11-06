Digital portal unveiled at Azerbaijan Cultural Ambassadors Forum [PHOTOS]

6 November 2025 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The digital portal of the Cultural Ambassadors Platform has been presented within the framework of the Azerbaijan Cultural Ambassadors Forum held in Antalya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The portal has been developed as a joint initiative of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

In his statement to the press, the Culture Minister Adil Karimli highlighted that the portal will serve as an electronic platform for coordinating cultural ambassadors, facilitating the implementation of joint projects and mutual cooperation:

"Through this portal, every Azerbaijani living abroad can log into their personal account and access general information, cultural projects organized in each country, events, and other updates. The portal will also ensure continuous information exchange regarding projects carried out by the Culture Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora".

He added that the implementation of this system will contribute to the coordinated promotion of Azerbaijani culture internationally and strengthen cultural solidarity among Azerbaijanis living abroad.

The minister spoke about the overall importance of the forum. He underlined that over 200 cultural figures from more than 40 countries are participating in the forum:

"The main goal of the forum is to discuss innovations in the field of culture, develop a unified approach to promoting and presenting Azerbaijani culture globally. An important part of these efforts is to support the activities of cultural figures and Azerbaijanis living both abroad and within the country and use their potential to present Azerbaijani culture to the world more widely."

The new portal serves as a global network that connects and promotes Azerbaijani culture worldwide. The main goal of the project is to bring together Azerbaijani cultural representatives operating in various countries into a unified digital space, coordinate their activities, and encourage international cooperation.

Through the platform, each cultural ambassador can create a personal account to share information about their activities, projects, and events. The portal also features an interactive map, an event calendar, a search system, and an analytics report section.

The digital system aims to promote Azerbaijani culture on a global scale and present its creative potential in a coordinated manner.

The project titled "National Language" was also presented as part of the event.

The project's goal is to promote the Azerbaijani language, introduce its richness and expressive possibilities at an international level, and strengthen activities aimed at preserving and developing the national language among Azerbaijanis living abroad.