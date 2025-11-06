Azerbaijani curator to present int'l art and science program at Berlin Science Week

6 November 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani curator, Deputy Chair and Chief Curator of the I-opener e.V. organization, Zuleykha Ibad, will present an international art and science program as part of Berlin Science Week, Azernews reports.

Titled “Beyond Now: How to Think Like a Forest When You’ve Been Raised by Screens”, the program is a two-part project that brings together science, art, and ecological imagination. The project is organized by the Berlin-based organization I-opener e.V.

The first part of the program — an exhibition to be held on November 8–9, 2025, at Mahalla Berlin — will feature installations by two artists exploring ecological collapse not as a sudden catastrophe but as an ongoing cultural and cognitive transformation.

French artist Vincent Jondeau, in his installation “Verschwinden,” combines 19th-century botanical illustrations with photographs of endangered plants. Fellow French artist Benjamin Klaux, in “Apocalypse Now?”, merges microscopic meteorite imagery, digital video, and textile elements to intertwine ecological anxieties with cosmic mythology.

The second part of the project will take place on November 8, 2025, from 15:00 to 21:00, at AirBerlin Alexanderplatz Project Space, and will feature a panel discussion and workshop. The discussions will focus on themes such as ecological time, responsibility, and collaboration between art and science.

Speakers include Oliver Juan (I-opener e.V.), Alla Leresteux (A Hidden Variable, Berlin), Enrique Torres (Künstlerische Tatsachen, Jena), and artist Vincent Jondeau. The discussions will be moderated by Zuleykha Ibad.

This project continues I-opener e.V.’s long-term work that merges art and science to bring emotional and philosophical perspectives to ecological issues. It has previously been presented at European cultural institutions and international platforms such as the Honolulu 4S Conference.

Berlin Science Week is considered one of Europe’s largest science festivals. Each year, through more than 200 events, it brings together researchers, artists, and cultural organizations. The 2025 edition of the festival will be held under the theme “Beyond Now.”