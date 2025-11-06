Azercell and Defense Ministry sign Memorandum of Understanding

6 November 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

The exclusive “Əsgərcell” offer will keep soldiers connected with their families during military service, Azernews reports.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce dedicated communication services for military personnel.

Under this partnership, Azercell is launching a special offer called “Əsgərcell,” aimed at ensuring secure and reliable communication between soldiers and their families throughout the service period.

Under the “Əsgərcell” offer, starting from 2026, each serviceman will be able to obtain a mobile device and a new SIM card on exclusive terms. Every soldier may register up to five phone numbers on a “whitelist,” enabling them to make and receive calls exclusively with these contacts. Access to essential emergency numbers, such as ambulance, police, and fire services, will also remain available. To safeguard communication security and ensure proper use of the service, features such as SMS, mobile data, international, and roaming calls will be disabled on these lines.

Soldiers will be able to obtain devices and SIM cards at temporary Azercell service points set up within military units. Azercell representatives will manage registration and SIM activation on-site.