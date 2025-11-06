Bucharest hosts ceremony marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day [PHOTOS]

6 November 2025 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A ceremony dedicated to Victory Day was held in Bucharest on November 4, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Romania, Azernews reports.

The event brought together heads and staff of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, representatives of government institutions, senators and members of the Romanian Parliament, public figures, media representatives, members of the Azerbaijani community in Romania, and officials from Azerbaijani state media bodies currently on an official visit to the country.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Romania were performed at the opening.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, addressed the audience, emphasizing that Victory Day represents a source of national pride for the Azerbaijani people. He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces restored historical justice during the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 and ensured the country’s territorial integrity.

The ambassador also highlighted the significance of the peace declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8 with the participation of the U.S. President. He stated that this document holds great importance for the development and prosperity of the entire region and lays the foundation for a new phase of sustainable peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Speaking on behalf of the Romanian government, Deputy Prime Minister and Romanian Co-Chair of the Romania–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Marian Neacșu, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day. He described the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus as a key factor for advancing international economic, transport, and energy projects across the region. Neacșu affirmed that Romania regards Azerbaijan as an essential partner for maintaining regional stability and development and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand.

Turkiye’s Ambassador to Romania, Özgür Kıvanç Altan, also delivered remarks, congratulating the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day. He stressed that Azerbaijan’s historic victory in 2020 further strengthened unity and brotherhood within the Turkic world. “Azerbaijan’s Victory is a source of pride for all Turkic states. Turkiye has always stood with Azerbaijan and will continue to do so as a friendly and brotherly nation,” he stated.

Yusuf Murat, Mufti of the Muslim community of Romania, extended his congratulations and noted that the entire Muslim world welcomes the achievement of peace and stability following decades of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He described the arrival of peace, security, and shared prosperity in the region as a triumph of true justice. He concluded his remarks with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words: “Peace at home, peace in the world.”

During the event, a special artistic video dedicated to November 8—Victory Day—was screened, highlighting Azerbaijan’s heroic legacy, its triumph in the Patriotic War, and the revival of liberated territories.

The program continued with musical performances. A children’s music ensemble based in Romania performed Azerbaijani songs, adding a warm and colorful atmosphere to the celebration. Their performance was greeted with applause and created a heartfelt ambiance.

Traditional Azerbaijani music accompanied the official reception, and guests were served a selection of dishes from Azerbaijani cuisine. Attendees praised Azerbaijan’s victory and conveyed their wishes for peace, prosperity, and continued progress for the Azerbaijani people.