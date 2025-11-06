China develops groundbreaking ship reactor

6 November 2025 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

China has unveiled a new thorium-powered nuclear reactor designed for use on large maritime vessels — a breakthrough that could dramatically change the future of global shipping, Azernews reports.

According to Chinese media, the first prototype may be installed on what is expected to become the world’s largest container ship, currently under construction in China.

“If successfully implemented on a large scale, this technology could trigger a paradigm shift in commercial shipping,” the South China Morning Post notes.

Unlike conventional uranium reactors that rely on complex and powerful cooling systems, the new thorium-based design uses a safer fuel that doesn’t require water for cooling. This not only simplifies maintenance but also makes the system more environmentally sustainable and less risky in extreme conditions.

The planned vessel will be capable of carrying around 14,000 shipping containers and powered by a thorium reactor producing up to 50 megawatts of electricity — enough to keep the massive ship cruising the world’s oceans for years without refueling. For emergencies, it will also feature a 10 MW backup diesel generator.

Experts suggest that if the technology proves reliable and cost-effective, it could revolutionize not only commercial shipping but also naval shipbuilding and even offshore energy platforms. The use of thorium — a more abundant and less hazardous element than uranium — could also help reduce the carbon footprint of global trade, ushering in a new era of cleaner maritime transport.