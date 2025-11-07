Azernews.Az

Friday November 7 2025

Azerbaijan boosts sugar exports amid rising global demand

7 November 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts sugar exports amid rising global demand
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The steady rise in sugar exports highlights the resilience of Azerbaijan’s agricultural processing sector and its expanding contribution to non-oil trade — a key pillar of the national economic diversification strategy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more