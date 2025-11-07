Georgian PM: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia vital for regional prosperity

7 November 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Georgia has played an important role in promoting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with TRT World, Azernews reports.

The Georgian leader underlined the importance of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that regional cooperation directly contributes to the shared economic development of all countries involved.

“The establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as our economic partnership, plays an important role in the economic development of all of us,” Kobakhidze stated.

He emphasised that the recent peace efforts have already brought tangible benefits for regional stability and growth. “I think that the peace agreement is extremely important. Georgia's economic partners play a decisive role in our economic development. Therefore, we are glad that peace has been achieved between these countries. This is important for the strengthening of the economies of our countries,” the Prime Minister added.

Kobakhidze also highlighted that Georgia’s sustained economic growth reflects the atmosphere of peace and cooperation among the three neighbouring countries. “Therefore, we must move in the same direction. This is Georgia's view of the three countries,” he concluded.