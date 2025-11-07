President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Slovak Deputy Prime Minister [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the Slovak Republic led by Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on November 7, Azernews reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia congratulated the head of state on the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War and expressed gratitude for the invitation to the military parade to be held on this occasion.

Robert Kaliňák also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the participation of the delegation led by Robert Kaliňák in the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War to be held in Baku the following day.

The Deputy Prime Minister extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and advancing the peace agenda reached in Washington.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state underlined the historical significance of the documents signed with the participation of the President of the United States to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing their role in ensuring lasting peace in the region.

Robert Kaliňák noted that Slovakia looks forward to President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the country.

During the conversation, they described bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia as strategic partnership based on mutual understanding and support, and highlighted opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas, including military and defense industry sectors.

They also touched upon Slovakia’s support for the expansion of Azerbaijan-European Union and Azerbaijan-NATO relations.