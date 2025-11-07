Azerbaijani Navy delegation visits Karachi for PIMEC-2025

7 November 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of the Azerbaijani Navy, led by First Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff Captain First Rank Teymur Murshudov, has traveled to Karachi to participate in the 11th International Maritime Exhibition and Conference “PIMEC-2025,” Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, senior officials of the Pakistan Navy held several meetings with the Azerbaijani delegation during the visit. The sides discussed cooperation between the navies of the two brotherly countries, along with other issues of mutual interest.

Within the framework of the international event, the Azerbaijani delegation attended various conferences covering topics on the agenda, including green energy, maritime security, environmental protection, the maritime economy, sea trade and transport, as well as tourism at sea.

The exhibition aims to bring together leaders and investors of the global maritime industry to showcase Pakistan’s capabilities in maritime trade, defense, and technology.