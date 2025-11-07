Madrid hosts “Sound of Peace” concert for Azerbaijan’s Victory Day Anniversary [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A concert program titled “The Sound of Peace” was held in central Madrid to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, celebrated on 8 November. The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Spain, Azernews reports.

According to the Embassy, Azerbaijani tar virtuoso and Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov, together with pianist, jazz master, and composer Etibar Asadli, performed an extensive musical program. Their performance generated great enthusiasm in the hall and was met with thunderous applause. Guests expressed particular delight in experiencing Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage and the artists’ improvisations in the Jazz-Mugham style.

Delivering opening remarks, Ambassador Ramiz Hasanov stated that 8 November is remembered by the Azerbaijani people as a historic day when justice was restored and the country’s territorial integrity was secured. He noted that this Victory was achieved through the farsighted leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the national unity of the people, and the heroism and dedication of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, building on the foundations laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s successful domestic and foreign policy.

The Ambassador emphasized that, in accordance with the principles of international law and UN Security Council resolutions, Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, bringing an end to nearly three decades of conflict. He underscored that this historic Victory marked the beginning of a new stage for the region, based on peace and cooperation.

He also highlighted the Joint Statement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on 8 August 2025 and the initialing of the peace agreement as major steps toward reconciliation and normalization. The Ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan has been the main initiator of peace and that the country’s calls for a cooperative and peaceful future are highly valued by the international community.

Ambassador Hasanov noted that the Victory of 8 November is a meaningful legacy for future generations to live in peace and solidarity. He described it as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s national unity and enduring resolve, as well as an embodiment of the spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation in the region.

The event brought together more than 200 guests, including senior diplomats from Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, members of the Spanish Parliament, officials from various state institutions, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, ambassadors, Madrid City Council representatives, public and political figures, members of the Azerbaijani community, and cultural figures.

Following the concert, a reception was held, providing a friendly and warm atmosphere among participants.