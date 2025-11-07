Milli Majlis committees discuss draft law on Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget
A joint meeting of the Committees on Legal Policy and State Building, Defense, Security and Combating Corruption, Human Rights, and Regional Issues of the Milli Majlis is underway to discuss the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026”, Azernews reports.
The meeting focuses on reviewing key provisions of the draft budget, including projected revenues, expenditures, and borrowing limits for the coming fiscal year.
According to the draft, total revenues of the state budget for 2026 are projected at 38.6 billion manats (approximately $22.7 billion), while expenditures are expected to reach 41.7 billion manats (about $24.5 billion). Centralized revenues are forecast at 37.8 billion manats, and local revenues at 758.3 million manats. Expenditures include 40.9 billion manats in centralized spending and 759.1 million manats in local spending.
The upper limit of domestic borrowing is set at 2 billion manats ($1.17 billion), while foreign borrowing is capped at 6 billion manats ($3.52 billion). The ceiling for state guarantees to be issued during 2026 is projected at 3 billion manats ($1.76 billion).
The draft budget also sets the upper limit of the state budget deficit at 3.09 billion manats ($1.81 billion), to be financed through domestic and external borrowing as well as the balance of the unified treasury account, excluding privatization revenues.
The consolidated budget deficit, excluding revenues of institutions defined by the relevant executive authority, is projected at 16.9 billion manats ($9.9 billion).
The discussion of the draft law is expected to continue in upcoming committee sessions before being submitted for plenary consideration
