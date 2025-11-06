Minister Bolat unveils trade figures as goods & services exports near $400 bln

6 November 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat announced the foreign trade data for October at a meeting held for this purpose. Bolat said, “In October 2025, our goods exports increased by 2.3 percent and reached a full 24 billion dollars. Thus, the highest October record has been broken. We passed the 270-billion-dollar threshold. By reaching 270.2 billion dollars, we also surpassed the annual goods export record overall.”

