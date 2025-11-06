Azernews.Az

Thursday November 6 2025

Minister Bolat unveils trade figures as goods & services exports near $400 bln

6 November 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)
Minister Bolat unveils trade figures as goods & services exports near $400 bln

Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat announced the foreign trade data for October at a meeting held for this purpose. Bolat said, “In October 2025, our goods exports increased by 2.3 percent and reached a full 24 billion dollars. Thus, the highest October record has been broken. We passed the 270-billion-dollar threshold. By reaching 270.2 billion dollars, we also surpassed the annual goods export record overall.”

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more