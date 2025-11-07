6th Islamic Solidarity Games to kick off today

7 November 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The opening ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will take place on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The ceremony is expected to start at 21:00 (Baku time).

Azerbaijan will be represented by 179 athletes in 20 sports. In total, 57 countries will compete in 23 sports for medals.

The closing ceremony of the Games will take place on November 21.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the Islamic Games for the second time. The Games were first held in 2005 in the city of Mecca.

Recall that Azerbaijani athletes have earned a total of 300 medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games to date, including 114 gold, 99 silver, and 87 bronze.

The country currently ranks third in the overall medal standings, trailing behind Turkiye, which leads with 239 gold, 206 silver, and 200 bronze, and Iran, which holds second place with 118 gold, 96 silver, and 106 bronze.

At the inaugural Games in 2005, held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani athletes won 15 medals —4 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze —finishing 8th in the medal table.

The 2009 Islamic Solidarity Games in Tehran, Iran, were cancelled.

In 2013, Indonesia hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games, where Azerbaijan again finished 8th, winning 6 gold, 9 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

The 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku saw Azerbaijani athletes dominate the standings, earning 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze), finishing first overall.

At the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Azerbaijani athletes won 99 medals (29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze), ranking fourth in the final standings.