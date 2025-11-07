Exhibition 'Knots of Time' opens at Bolnisi Museum in Georgia [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of works created by the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, prominent graphic artist, and professor Arif Huseynov as part of the project Knots of Time has opened at the Bolnisi Museum in Georgia, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Kamal Khalilov, Counselor of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia; embassy officials; Mahir Mammadov, Head of SOCAR’s Representation in Georgia; Salome Jamburia, Head of the Cultural Heritage Department of the Georgian Ministry of Culture; Zamur Chitanava, Mayor of Bolnisi Municipality; as well as other officials, and representatives of the arts and culture sectors.

David Lordkipanidze, Director General of the Georgian National Museum, stated that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing in all areas, including culture. According to him, such projects make a great contribution to the strengthening of cultural ties.

Amina Melikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, highly appreciated the opening of the exhibition, which was organized for the first time. She provided detailed information about the historical necessity and significance of establishing the National Carpet Museum and about the prospects for the development of carpet weaving art.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov expressed his gratitude to the organizers for hosting his first solo exhibition in Georgia.

The exhibition, held in the Bolnisi region, known for its strong carpet weaving traditions and compact Azerbaijani community, features 12 paintings created by the artist between 2024 and 2025. These works reflect the artist’s devotion to national traditions, spiritual values, and his love for Azerbaijani culture. One of the highlights of the exhibition is a carpet woven based on Arif Huseynov’s painting The Story of Two Souls, created by the Traditional Technology Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Using 70 color shades, this carpet represents the first instance in which one of the artist’s paintings has been transformed into the art of carpet weaving.

The exhibition also features a video created with AI, illustrating the stages of the carpet-making process.

As part of the project, a masterclass titled "How to Make a Carpet?" was conducted by the staff of the Children’s Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum for the residents and guests of Bolnisi. Participants took part in every stage of carpet production — from sheep shearing and wool combing to spinning and weaving.

Organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, and co-organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museumand the Georgian National Museum, the exhibition will continue until December 5.

As part of the exhibition, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan and the National Museum of Georgia.