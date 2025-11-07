Conference in Baku focuses on proper use of Azerbaijani literary language in media [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A conference titled "Correct application of the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the media" is being held in Baku, jointly organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Press Council, Azernews reports.

The event addresses key topics such as "The state of compliance with the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the television and radio space and speech culture" and "Rules for using the Azerbaijani language in print and online media: problems and solutions."

The conference places particular emphasis on preserving the Azerbaijani language, echoing President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on language protection made at the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The goal of the event is to encourage the fluent and correct use of the Azerbaijani language in the media environment in accordance with literary norms, to enhance linguistic culture, and to promote higher standards of speech in mass communication.