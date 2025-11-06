Azernews.Az

Friday November 7 2025

Global investment banks boost South Korea’s 2026 economic forecast

6 November 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)
Global investment banks boost South Korea’s 2026 economic forecast

Major global investment banks (IBs) have raised their outlook for South Korea’s economic growth in 2026, citing sustained export strength and improving global demand, a report showed on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more