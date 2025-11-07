Azerbaijan’s non-oil vision takes flight with booming egg export industry

7 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical uncertainty and economic fragmentation, Azerbaijan’s recent surge in egg exports may seem like a modest headline. Yet beneath the surface lies a compelling story of agricultural resilience, strategic diversification, and a quiet assertion of national sovereignty. The numbers speak volumes: in the first eight months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported over 100 million eggs, both fertilized and table varieties, marking a dramatic increase from the 67 million exported during the same period in 2024. This is not merely a statistic; it is a signal.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.