Dangerous chemicals in fake Labubu dolls

6 November 2025 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish Chemicals Agency has reported that counterfeit Labubu dolls imported from countries outside the European Union contain dangerous levels of DEHP, a phthalate that can cause fetal and reproductive system disorders, Azernews reports.

This hormone-disrupting substance, used to soften plastic, has been banned in toys in Sweden for over 20 years.

According to the Customs Service, more than 5,300 counterfeit dolls have been seized this year, most of them in the Gothenburg area. Tests revealed that 5 out of 7 fake dolls contained hazardous chemicals, with DEHP concentrations up to 250 times higher than the legal limit.

Inspectors emphasize that the situation is particularly alarming because children are more vulnerable to toxins, and their hormonal systems are still developing. They also warned that there is no way for consumers to tell by appearance whether a toy is dangerous, and selling counterfeit toys is illegal.

The Chemicals Agency recommends that parents dispose of fake dolls in household waste. Original Labubu dolls, however, have been tested by experts and were found to be completely safe.

Interesting fact: DEHP is part of a group of phthalates that can enter the body through skin contact and even breathing, making daily contact with contaminated toys especially risky for children.