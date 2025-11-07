Azerbaijan taps foreign company to designing Baku Central Park
The ball is about to get rolling on the preparation and design of the concept for the fourth phase of Central Park, which is set to sprout up in the Yasamal district of Baku, Azernews reports.
The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture has already completed the preliminary work related to this project.
The Committee has handed over the execution of the work to the Austrian Hoffmann-Janz Ziviltechniker GmbH company and wrapped up a contract.
In accordance with the contractual agreement, the entity received a remuneration of 2.8 million manat ($1.6 million).
Hoffmann & Janz specializes in architectural design and project planning, offering services in developing innovative and high-tech buildings, including residential, commercial, and cultural projects.
