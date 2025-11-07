Military Prosecutor’s Office marks fifth anniversary of Victory Day [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An event dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, marked on 8 November, was held at the Military Prosecutor’s Office with the participation of servicemen from various branches of the Armed Forces who took part in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports, citing the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

The Office reported that participants first laid flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and honored his memory with deep respect.

The ceremony then continued with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Opening the event, Deputy Prosecutor General and Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov congratulated the Azerbaijani people, military personnel, and the staff of the Military Prosecutor’s Office on Victory Day. He highlighted the indispensable role of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, in securing this historic triumph, as well as the bravery of Azerbaijani servicemen during the war.

It was emphasized that the prosecutor’s bodies, including the Military Prosecutor’s Office, not only upheld law and justice during those days but also fulfilled their civic and moral duty with dignity, demonstrating deep patriotism.

The event concluded with the screening of the film “Letter to a Martyr.”