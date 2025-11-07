Garabagh's 'Çələbi' carpet handed to Carpet Museum in Shusha [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Garabagh's "Çələbi" carpet, woven as part of the social project "Qarabağ ilmələrdə," which symbolizes Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, was handed over to the Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum on the eve of the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijan's victory, Azernews reports citing the museum.

The project "Qarabağ ilmələrdə" represents the effort, unity, and solidarity of every Azerbaijani in the victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The carpet, which will be presented as an exhibit at the museum in Shusha, was woven on a loom that was transported by special vehicles over 44 days across various regions of the country, with thousands of people participating in the weaving process, one knot at a time. The first knots were tied by war participants, and after 44 days, the final knots were tied in Shusha. The carpet features the symbol of our victory—the Khari Bulbul flower. Its cutting was carried out with the participation of martyrs' families.

This project, initiated by the Azerbaijan Journalists' Network Public Union (IJN), and organized in collaboration with "Təmiz Şəhər" ASC, "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, also included the creation of a documentary film titled "Qarabağ ilmələrdə," which captures the entire carpet weaving process from start to finish.

It is also significant that the "Qarabağ Çələbi" carpet woven as part of this project is the first carpet of the Garabagh style to be woven in Shusha since the city was liberated from occupation.