National Library opens book exhibition timed to Shusha City Day [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A traditional book exhibition titled "November 8 – Shusha City Day" has been opened at the Azerbaijan National Library, Azernews reports.

The exhibition features literature in Azerbaijani and various languages on the history and culture of Shusha, a strategically significant cultural capital, its victorious liberation, the visionary military and political strategy of the President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroic battle paths and bravery of the sons of the homeland, and the reconstruction efforts carried out in the post-occupation period.

On July 31, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of city days for the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. According to the decree, November 8, the day of Shusha's liberation, is celebrated as Shusha City Day.

Shusha, often referred to as the "Pearl of Garabagh," stands as a prominent symbol of Azerbaijan's rich history and cultural heritage.

Established by Panahali Khan in 1752, Shusha is a city steeped in historical landmarks, offering a reflection of the nation's past.

The ancient monuments in Shusha provide valuable insight into the city's cultural and historical narrative.

As Azerbaijan's cultural capital, Shusha is home to significant sites such as Shusha Castle, the House-Museum of Bulbul, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, and the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, among others.

Given its profound historical and cultural importance, Shusha was named the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

This decision was made during a special meeting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council in Bursa, the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

In 2024, Shusha city was named the "Capitals of Islamic Culture" for 2024 by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).