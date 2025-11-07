National Art Museum to hold children's events for memorial dates [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Throughout November, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum will host educational and artistic events for children, dedicated to significant memorial dates, Azernews reports.

The event programs, focused on patriotic themes, aim to honor the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War, strengthen the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of national spiritual values, and foster their intellectual and creative abilities.

In collaboration with the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the inclusive group "Parla," the museum will organize a concert titled "Sounds of Victory – Song of Triumph." The event, dedicated to the Great Victory and the bright memory of the martyrs, as well as veterans, will take place on November 13.

On November 7, at 12:00, the museum will host a concert program "Victory of the People" featuring students from the Huseyngulu Sarabski Children's Music School No. 7.

On November 8, Victory Day, the museum will organize a lecture titled "The Five-Year Chronicle of Victory," along with an art master class and a themed tour.

On November 9, State Flag Day, children will participate in a lecture and master class titled "State Symbols – Coat of Arms and Flag," as well as a thematic tour dedicated to the state symbols of Azerbaijan.

On November 17, National Revival Day, a lecture titled "National Revival," a master class on "State Symbols – Coat of Arms and Flag," and a thematic tour will take place.

