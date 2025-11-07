President of Türkiye sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

7 November 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

''Dear Mr. President, my dear Brother,

On behalf of my people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the fifth anniversary of the Victory Day.

I hope that the constructive steps undertaken within the peace process launched after this glorious Victory will culminate in a lasting agreement. I believe that a stable and peaceful environment in the Caucasus will contribute to the prosperity of the entire region and further enhance the strategic importance of the Caucasus in global politics.

The progress achieved in the rapid revival and reconstruction of the liberated homeland is commendable. On this landmark anniversary, Türkiye, which considers Azerbaijan’s sorrow as its own sorrow and its joy as its own joy, feels great pride in witnessing the confident progress achieved by brotherly Azerbaijan both in the region and beyond.

Our high-level relations founded on the “One nation, two states” principle and our unbreakable bonds of brotherhood drawing strength from our common destiny, grow ever stronger today, just as they have throughout history.

Our allied relations, built upon a solid foundation and the unique collaboration we demonstrate across all sectors, have become one of the most important pillars of regional peace, trust and stability.

Undoubtedly, the achievements attained by dear Azerbaijan under your wise leadership will continue to make significant contributions to the prosperity of our region.

Availing myself of the opportunity, I wish Your Excellency robust health, and friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity,'' the letter reads.