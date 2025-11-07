Pakistan's PM arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

A guard of honour was lined up in honor of the Pakistani PM at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, arrived in Azerbaijan on November 7, Azernews reports.

