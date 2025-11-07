Baku court: David Babayan acted as ideological supporter of war crimes

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continued on November 7 at the Baku Military Court, with prosecutors presenting evidence against David Babayan, former “official” of the so-called regime in Garabagh, Azernews reports.

Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, introduced to the court the part of the case materials and evidence concerning the accused.

According to the prosecution, Babayan joined the activities of the illegal separatist structure in 1998 and held various “positions” within it until 2023. Evidence, including his own testimony and official documents, confirms his involvement in the political and ideological framework of the organization that operated during Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Although Babayan was not a serviceman, the prosecution stated that he played a direct role in shaping and promoting the ideology of the criminal organization, inciting hostility, and legitimizing the occupation through propaganda. His statements on social networks and in interviews reportedly called for the continuation of the occupation and even the seizure of new Azerbaijani territories.

The prosecution referred to the Nuremberg precedent, emphasizing that criminal liability for an aggressive war extends not only to those who take up arms but also to those who plan, justify, and promote it.

It was concluded that by directly participating in the preparation, organization, and ideological legitimization of the aggressive war, Babayan contributed to war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of participating in such crimes, including genocide, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war, continues in the Baku Military Court.