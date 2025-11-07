Baku court: David Babayan acted as ideological supporter of war crimes

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes and crimes
against humanity continued on November 7 at the Baku Military
Court, with prosecutors presenting evidence against David Babayan,
former “official” of the so-called regime in Garabagh,
Azernews reports.
Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special
Assignments, introduced to the court the part of the case materials
and evidence concerning the accused.
According to the prosecution, Babayan joined the activities of
the illegal separatist structure in 1998 and held various
“positions” within it until 2023. Evidence, including his own
testimony and official documents, confirms his involvement in the
political and ideological framework of the organization that
operated during Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani
territories.
Although Babayan was not a serviceman, the prosecution stated
that he played a direct role in shaping and promoting the ideology
of the criminal organization, inciting hostility, and legitimizing
the occupation through propaganda. His statements on social
networks and in interviews reportedly called for the continuation
of the occupation and even the seizure of new Azerbaijani
territories.
The prosecution referred to the Nuremberg precedent, emphasizing
that criminal liability for an aggressive war extends not only to
those who take up arms but also to those who plan, justify, and
promote it.
It was concluded that by directly participating in the
preparation, organization, and ideological legitimization of the
aggressive war, Babayan contributed to war crimes and crimes
against peace and humanity.
The trial of Armenian citizens accused of participating in such
crimes, including genocide, terrorism, and violations of the laws
and customs of war, continues in the Baku Military Court.