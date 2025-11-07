Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to cooperate in field of youth and sports [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov has met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud in Riyadh within the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation in the field of youth and sports between the two countries.

During the meeting, an "Implementation Program" for youth cooperation between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia for the years 2026–2027 was signed.

The document aims to expand cooperation in youth policy, exchange programs, volunteer activities, and mutual experience sharing between the two countries.

The 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7 to 21, 2025.

Organised by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the event will see athletes from 57 member countries competing across 23 sports.

This marks the return of the Games to Saudi Arabia, which originally hosted the inaugural edition in 2005.

Azerbaijan has sent 179 athletes to compete in 20 sports at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijani athletes have earned a total of 300 medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games to date, including 114 gold, 99 silver, and 87 bronze.

The country currently ranks third in the overall medal standings, trailing behind Turkiye, which leads with 239 gold, 206 silver, and 200 bronze, and Iran, which holds second place with 118 gold, 96 silver, and 106 bronze.