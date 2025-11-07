Speaker Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan’s COP29 legacy at COP30 Leaders’ Summit in Brazil [PHOTO]

7 November 2025 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, delivered a speech at the Leaders' Summit of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), held in Belem, Federative Republic of Brazil, Azernews reports.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis issued a statement on the event.

In her address, Speaker Gafarova provided detailed information about the significant achievements of COP29, which was successfully organized by Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Despite global uncertainties and challenges, she noted, Azerbaijan hosted one of the most effective and result-oriented conferences in COP history, leading to a historic consensus among the participating states on several long-standing climate issues.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan achieved the adoption of the Baku Finance Target at COP29 — an initiative to mobilize $300 billion annually for developing countries starting from 2025, marking the largest financial package ever reached under the United Nations framework. Furthermore, COP29 set an ambitious target to raise annual climate finance for developing nations to $1.3 trillion by 2035. To support this goal, Azerbaijan has collaborated with Brazil on the Baku-Belem Roadmap, strengthening continuity between the two presidencies.

The Speaker also underlined other major accomplishments of COP29, including the completion of the rules governing carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, making it fully operational a decade after its adoption. COP29 also finalized the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, ensuring it will begin disbursing resources by 2025. Additionally, the Enhanced Transparency Framework—a crucial step for accountability and clarity in global climate action—was launched. Agreements were also achieved on a wide range of issues related to mitigation, adaptation, gender equality, indigenous peoples, and other cross-cutting priorities.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s commitment to inclusivity, Gafarova stressed that supporting the most vulnerable groups—particularly Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs)—was a central element of its COP29 Presidency. Azerbaijan financed the participation of representatives from these groups and hosted a special high-level conference for SIDS during the COP29 Leaders’ Summit, ensuring their concerns were heard globally.

She noted that, alongside negotiations, the COP29 Presidency developed an Action Agenda of 14 initiatives covering all major aspects of the Paris Agreement. The agenda focused on moving beyond commitments toward the creation of infrastructure and implementation of practical measures. Gafarova underscored that one of COP29’s most important outcomes was the restoration of confidence in multilateralism, proving that nations can still unite for a shared purpose even amid geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty.

Addressing Azerbaijan’s future vision, Gafarova stated that the country remains committed to enhancing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), having advanced its 2050 climate targets by 15 years to 2035. This, she said, reflects Azerbaijan’s unwavering dedication to climate action, even as it undertakes large-scale reconstruction and demining in its territories liberated after decades of occupation and destruction.

In conclusion, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to continue supporting global climate efforts. She reaffirmed Baku’s full support for the COP30 Presidency’s “Executive COP” vision and called on Brazil to join hands in sustaining the momentum created at COP29.

“Azerbaijan stands ready to fully support and contribute to the realization of COP30’s goals — to make decisions and take actions that are vital for our planet and our common future,” she concluded.