Azerbaijan awards persons for special merits in territorial integrity protection - decree

7 November 2025

The full list of the awarded personnel can be found here .

According to the decree, the persons were awarded for their special merits in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and for their bravery in carrying out combat missions.

​ Persons who had special merits in the protection of territorial integrity have been awarded, Azernews reports.

