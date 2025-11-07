National Art Museum presents exhibition dedicated to Victory Day [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened an exhibition titled "Colours of Victory", Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony began with a one-minute silence in honour of the martyrs.

The exhibition, organised jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, and the National Art Museum, is dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Shirin Malikova, and the First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov, both addressed the audience, emphasizing that the "Colors of Victory" exhibition is a reflection of the artists' love for their homeland, and a manifestation of the national pride and unity through the medium of colors, creating an artistic chronicle of our victory.

The exhibition displays artworks by both renowned and young artists dedicated to the heroes of the 44-day Patriotic War, the reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the theme of the Great Return, and the breathtaking nature of Garabagh.

The exhibition showcases works by People's Artists Arif Huseynov, Sirus Mirzazadeh, Honoured Artists Adil Shikhaliev, Elshan Hajizadeh, as well as contemporary representatives of visual arts such as Vafa Penahova, Intigam Aghayev, Nigar Valiyeva, Mirza Guliyev, Hafiz Karimov, Ulker Aliyeva, and other artists. Their works, created in various techniques, are on display.

The compositions in painting and graphic arts, as well as examples of decorative-applied arts such as tapestries, express the magnificent spirit of victory and depict the heroic figures of our brave soldiers who brought us the joy of victory. Works like "Jidir Plain," "Kharibulbul," "Khudafarin Bridge," "Return," "Dawn of Victory," "Shusha, You Are Free," and other pieces are central to the exhibition's thematic and artistic concept.

The exhibition will continue until November 9.

Founded in 1937, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of the brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.